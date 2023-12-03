Gabriel Martinelli desperate for Arsenal to stay at Premier League summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gabriel Martinelli desperate for Arsenal to stay at Premier League summit

By Press Association
Gabriel Martinelli is determined Arsenal hold on to top spot this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli is determined to ensure Arsenal stay at the Premier League summit after the Gunners’ narrow victory over Wolves guaranteed them top spot heading into the midweek fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side ran out 2-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium as early strikes from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were enough to seal the points despite a nervy end after Matheus Cunha halved the deficit late on.

Having moved top with victory at Brentford the previous weekend, the Gunners are now where they want to be.

Last season Arsenal were top of the table for 248 days before being caught by eventual champions Manchester City in the closing stages.

It is the longest period a side has been at the Premier League summit without going on to win the title – and this time Martinelli does not want any slip ups.

“We know we are top of the Premier League now,” he said.

“We want to be there; we want to be top of the Premier League for the rest of the season. We’ll try our best.

“We tried our best (against Wolves), we kept going, we didn’t start to play like it was already won.

“As I said, we tried our best to score another goal, but we didn’t score. But the most important thing is three points.”

Wolves have already beaten City and Tottenham this season and recovered from two early blows to run Arsenal close.

Gary O’Neil’s side have amassed 15 points from their 14 games to date and host Burnley on Tuesday night.

“We need to keep working because on Tuesday we have another game and we need to think positive and prepare the next game well. We play at home, so we will go with everything,” said Toti.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil with the officials after the defeat at Arsenal
The centre-back also felt Wolves put in a good shift in north London, despite ultimately coming away empty-handed.

“We knew we were having a tough match,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s not easy to come here, play against Arsenal and leave with a good result, but I think we did our best.

“It’s not easy to suffer those two goals at the beginning, but we had to stick together after those two goals so we could not concede more.”