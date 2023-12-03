British man injured in suspected terror attack in Paris which left tourist dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British man injured in suspected terror attack in Paris which left tourist dead

By Press Association
Tourists stand at the site in Paris where a man targeted passers-by, killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring a British man (Christophe Ena/AP)
A British man was among those injured in a suspected terror attack in Paris which left a German tourist dead, the Foreign Office has said.

A 25-year-old man attacked a German couple with a knife on Saturday night, killing the man, and used a hammer to injure two others, according to reports by AP.

He was later arrested after he was tasered by police and expressed anguish in custody about Muslims dying, particularly in Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories, and claimed that France was an accomplice, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin reportedly said.

The attacker cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is great), Mr Darmanin added.

France Attack
A man jogs past a blood stain at the site where a man targeted passers-by (Christophe Ena/AP)

He said the man “doubtless” would have killed others if not for the quick response by police.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed it has opened an investigation while French president Emmanuel Macron described it as a “terrorist attack”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting a British man who was injured in Paris and are in contact with the local authorities”.

The attacker, who was not identified by name, left prison after four years in 2020 and was under surveillance and undergoing psychiatric treatment, Mr Darmanin said.

He was most recently living with his parents in the Essonne region, south of Paris.

The fatal attack occurred in the 15th district of the French capital, with the assailant using a knife to kill the German tourist, who was not identified.

COP28 Climate Summit
Emmanuel Macron sent condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died (Peter Dejong/AP)

He then crossed the Seine river to the Right Bank and used a hammer to attack two others.

The attacker was stopped by police who twice fired a taser at him in the stomach.

Writing on X on Saturday, Mr Macron said: “I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening during the terrorist attack in Paris and think with emotion of the people currently injured and in care.

“My most sincere thanks to the emergency forces who made it possible to quickly arrest a suspect.

“The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office will be responsible for shedding light on this matter so that justice can be done in the name of the French people.”