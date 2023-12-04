Hotel syndicate planning special Christmas party after £1m EuroMillions win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel syndicate planning special Christmas party after £1m EuroMillions win

By Press Association
Members of the EuroMillions syndicate at the Ye Olde Bell near Retford are celebrating sharing a £1m win (Camelot UK/PA)
Members of the EuroMillions syndicate at the Ye Olde Bell near Retford are celebrating sharing a £1m win (Camelot UK/PA)

Christmas has come early for a 13-strong EuroMillions work syndicate after they landed a £1 million win.

The group of waiters, office, maintenance and spa staff at Ye Olde Bell Hotel, near Retford in Nottinghamshire, scooped the prize in the UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday November 3.

Members of the syndicate normally see a few small wins during the year, and use the money to pay for a Christmas meal in January, having worked together throughout the festive party season.

After scooping £76,923 each, the group are planning an “extra-special” traditional post-Christmas party, but in the meantime they are looking forward to a stocking full of yuletide treats, including a trip to Lapland for syndicate leader Darren Gargan.

Ye Olde Bell
Syndicate members celebrate their win outside Ye Olde Bell Hotel near Retford (Camelot UK/PA)

The 52-year-old maintenance manager said: “As the song says ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’ and to see the faces of everyone who always work hard, but will now also play hard this Christmas, means the world to me.”

Mr Gargan, from Doncaster, bought the syndicate’s winning EuroMillions ticket via the National Lottery App but did not realise for a week that the group had a winning ticket.

Describing how he felt when a message flashed up on his iPad, he said: “I had the usual email telling me about the draw, and didn’t really bother because I was busy at work.

“I saw there was £6.30 in the account and thought no more of it.

“The next week I was repairing the hotel driveaway when I had another email. I checked again and asked fellow syndicate member and sales office manager Lindsey to look at the email.

“She was sure it was a winner so we agreed I would call the National Lottery.

“I called and, unbeknown to me, Lindsey was already running up and down the hotel corridors finding the other syndicate members to tell them that I was on the phone and she thought we had won £1 million.

“By the time I’d finished the call, she’d also phoned members not at work. I’m not 100% sure what happened next, it’s a bit of a blur.”

Lindsey Fraser, 53, from Retford, said: “I was so excited, I was screaming and shouting around the sales office and then went off to find who else was working that day and was in the syndicate.

“Unfortunately only two were on site so I had to phone the rest. It was a mad but a lovely few hours, telling everyone the amazing news.

“The syndicate stretches across the hotel and spa, which is nice. We have the general manager and deputy general manager, spa director, people in accounts, a receptionist and of course Darren and myself.”

The syndicate at the hotel has been running for 17 years, with Mr Gargan taking over as its leader 15 years ago.

Mr Gargan, who is married with two children, added: “I’ve got lots of things I want to do with the money but I feel a few foreign trips are on the horizon.

“The first is a trip to Lapland with the family. I’ve always wanted to take a trip to Lapland at Christmas and it’s now top of my list.

“My wife has a brother in Australia and another in the USA so we hope to visit them too.

“As for the rest of the money, we’ll spend it on Christmas, our house and paying off bills.”

He continued: “The win will make such a difference to so many people, not just the syndicate members, but their families and friends too. And to win just before Christmas is perfect timing.

“Christmas is the hotel’s busiest period so we are putting our syndicate celebration on ice, but I can’t wait for our get-together, it is going to be very special.”