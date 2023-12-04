What the papers say – December 4

There is no consensus on the main story of the day as snow, strikes, politics and TV licences vie for attention on the front of Monday’s newspaper front pages.

The only titles to agree on their front page lead are The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail, which both say Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will block a £15 increase in the TV licence – the biggest rise in almost 40 years.

The Telegraph reports Mr Sunak has said “the BBC should be realistic about what it can expect people to pay at a time like this”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak to block BBC licence fee increase'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/gaQf5K3XZL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 3, 2023

Various political stories dominate many of the remaining papers with the Daily Mirror saying Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire for praising former prime minister Margaret Thatcher for bringing about “meaningful change”.

Monday's Front Page 📰 Thatcher backlash hits Starmer 🔴Fury after he praises ex-Tory PM for bringing about 'meaningful change' Read more: https://t.co/aNW4Qm2MGA#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Mf74O8xt3a — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 3, 2023

The Opposition leader is also the focus of The Guardian front page, which previews a speech in which he will say a Labour government would not “turn on spending taps”.

Monday’s GUARDIAN: “Starmer: Labour will not ‘turn on spending taps’ if it wins election” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dOOzkNJUVz — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 3, 2023

Conservative fortunes make the front pages elsewhere with contrasting electoral predictions, the i saying the party is facing a “growing threat” from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK which could hand constituencies to Labour.

Monday’s i – “Tories losing voters to Farage amid anger over high migration” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YXaXMNHFYr — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 3, 2023

The Daily Express is more optimistic about the party’s chance, focusing on an interview with new Tory chairman Richard Holden who says a fifth term in office is “within our grasp”.

Economics and health mix on the front page of The Times which concentrates on the cost of the country’s weight problem, saying it is costing almost £100 billion a year and placing a strain on the job market.

MPs’ expenses dominate the front page of The Independent, which says some have claimed up to £300,000 for energy and utilities bills at their second homes.

The Sun criticises rail union bosses for holding a festive party ahead of a week of industrial action which it says will “inflict misery” on people looking to enjoy their own Christmas bashes.

On tomorrow's front page:Rail union bosses enjoy glitzy Christmas bash with Labour MPs while inflicting misery on Brits with crippling strikes https://t.co/3RbCoAFfBC pic.twitter.com/vvWmIox1ti — The Sun (@TheSun) December 3, 2023

Several front pages feature pictures of snow across the UK, but only the Daily Star gives over its front page to the weather with warnings of “Ice Rink Monday”.

The Metro concentrates on a cyber attack on the private King Edward VII hospital and the threat to reveal health records of the royal family.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'SHOW US THE MONEY' 🔴 Cyber attack on hospital used by royals #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/wJCYIAlQj5 — Metro (@MetroUK) December 3, 2023

The Financial Times focuses on EU budget wrangles which it says are threatening a pledge to provide support for Ukraine.