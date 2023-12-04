Hopes raised for survivors after more than 30 buried by landslide at Zambia mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hopes raised for survivors after more than 30 buried by landslide at Zambia mine

By Press Association
A rescuer has raised hopes that there may be survivors at a Zambian copper mine where more than 30 informal miners have been trapped under debris for days and were presumed dead after a landslide (AP)
A rescuer has raised hopes that there may be survivors at a Zambian copper mine where more than 30 informal miners have been trapped under debris for days and were presumed dead after a landslide (AP)

A member of a rescue team raised hopes on Monday that there may be survivors at a Zambian mine where more than 30 informal miners have been trapped under debris for days and were presumed dead after heavy rain caused landslides.

Rescuers have been searching for the miners since early on Friday after they were buried on Thursday night while digging tunnels at an open-pit mine near the city of Chingola in the country’s copper belt.

Wiva Chanda, an informal miner who is helping with the rescue effort, told the Associated Press: “We are getting close and expect to find survivors as there is some voices we are hearing from one of the tunnels.

“There is hope but I think it will be a mix of survivors and dead bodies.”

Zambia Mine Collapse
Rescuers have been searching for the miners since early on Friday (AP)

Chingola District Commissioner Raphael Chumupi said at least 36 miners were buried in three separate tunnels while they were digging for copper ore illegally at the Seseli mine without the knowledge of the mine owner.

Zambian government officials said more than 30 miners were trapped under the landslides but could not give an exact number.

Police have said all the miners are suspected to have died and named seven of them as confirmed fatalities. But no bodies have been retrieved and the Zambian government said it would be premature to say how many have died.

Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango said in a statement that rescuers are still removing debris and pumping water out of the tunnels in the hope of finding some survivors.

“Their condition remains unknown,” she said of the miners.

Rescue efforts are being hampered by more rain and one of the three sites where rescuers are working is completely waterlogged, she said.

Zambia Mine Collapse
Government officials and miners at the copper mine in Chingola (AP)

The army is also helping with the rescue effort.

Zambia is among the top 10 copper producers in the world.

Chingola, which is around 250 miles (400km) north of the capital, Lusaka, has large open-pit copper mines surrounded by huge waste piles of rock and earth that has been dug out of the mines.

Informal mining is common, where artisanal miners dig in search of minerals, often without proper safety procedures.