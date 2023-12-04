At least 47 dead and 85 injured after heavy rain and landslides in Tanzania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 47 dead and 85 injured after heavy rain and landslides in Tanzania

By Press Association
At least 47 people have been killed and 85 others injured amid heavy flooding and landslides in northern Tanzania (AP)
At least 47 people have been killed and 85 others injured amid heavy flooding and landslides in northern Tanzania, authorities said on Monday.

The government has deployed the military to help rescue hundreds of people trapped by the flooding, which has been described as the worst in years in the East African nation.

The flooding occurred near Mount Hanang in the north.

Tanzania Floods
Roads in the town of Katesh were blocked by mud and water after heavy rain in the area (AP)

Houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed, complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is attending the UN’s Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, said she was cutting short her trip to return to Tanzania due to the tragedy.

“I send my sincere condolences to the affected families and have directed all our security forces to deploy to the area and help those affected,” she said in a video message.

Tanzania Floods
The flooding was described as the worst in years (AP)

Other East African countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan have been hit by raging floods made worse by the El Nino phenomenon.

Hundreds of people have died across the region and millions have been displaced since the heavy rains began in late October.