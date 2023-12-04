Briton injured in Paris terror attack suffered eye injuries – local media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Briton injured in Paris terror attack suffered eye injuries – local media

By Press Association
French police chased the in central Paris on Saturday (Victoria Jones/PA)
A British man hurt in a suspected terror attack in Paris was attacked from behind with a hammer in front of his wife and child, according to French media.

The 66-year-old English tourist, identified in reports as Melvyn J, was one of three people allegedly targeted by French national Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, 26, near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday evening.

A tourist of German and Filipino nationality, named only as Collin B, 23, was stabbed to death by the attacker, while a 60-year-old French man was also injured.

Le Parisien reported Melvyn was with his wife and child when he was attacked from behind with a hammer, suffering an eye injury.

Paris
The attack took place near the Eiffel Tower (Peter Byrne/PA(

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday an investigation into the attack had been opened.

He said Rajabpour-Miyandoab had posted a video on X before the attack pledging his allegiance to the so-called Islamic State alongside other recent posts in which he made references to the Israel-Hamas war.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab received psychiatric treatment and was under surveillance for suspected extremism having previously been imprisoned for four years in 2016 on a charge of planning violence, the prosecutor confirmed.

After killing Collin B on the Quai de Grenelle, the attacker crossed the bridge to the city’s right bank and assaulted the British and French nationals while being pursued by police, authorities said.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and authorities in France did not confirm the identities of the British and French victims on Monday.