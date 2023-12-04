Builder admits murdering woman after working on extension at her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Builder admits murdering woman after working on extension at her home

By Press Association
Peter Norgrove, who has admitted the murder of Sharon Gordon (West Midlands Police/PA)
A builder has pleaded guilty to murdering a 58-year-old customer at her home.

Peter Norgrove admitted the murder of Sharon Gordon, who died from severe head injuries, when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

He was a recently qualified bricklayer who met Mrs Gordon through mutual friends at the church they both attended, the force said.

The 43-year-old had worked on an extension, which had taken months and encountered several problems, at Mrs Gordon’s property.

Sharon Gordon
Sharon Gordon, who was found dead at her home in Dudley (West Midlands Police/PA)

Mrs Gordon’s body was found at the foot of her stairs on the afternoon of Friday July 21 after concerned friends called at her home in Bromford Road, Holly Hall, Dudley.

During the course of the investigation into Mrs Gordon’s death, Norgrove was interviewed and said he had left the property the previous day.

Blood-stained items were found in a wheelie bin at a family address linked to Norgrove and further searches revealed a hammer hidden in a shed.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, who led the investigation, said: “This appears to have been a disagreement over work carried out at the victim’s property which has escalated into violence.

“I am pleased the defendant has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and spared Mrs Gordon’s family the ordeal of a trial.”

Norgrove, of Brownswall Road, Sedgley, will be sentenced on January 26.