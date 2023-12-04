Small plane makes emergency landing in Paris suburbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Small plane makes emergency landing in Paris suburbs

By Press Association
Police officers stand by the tail of a small plane that made an emergency landing in Villejuif, outside Paris (Michel Euler/AP)
Police officers stand by the tail of a small plane that made an emergency landing in Villejuif, outside Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

A small twin-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the southern Paris suburbs, France’s civil aviation safety agency has said.

French media said the aircraft landed near a populated area in the town of Villejuif.

Sebastien Barthe, communications director for the safety agency known as BEA for short, said the cause of the unplanned landing was a “technical problem” and that four people were on board the plane, including the pilot.

Police officers stand by a small plane that made an emergency landing in a residence in Villejuif, outside Paris
Police officers stand by a small plane that made an emergency landing in Villejuif, outside Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Mr Barthe could not confirm French media reports saying that three passengers sustained injuries but said his agency was investigating what led up to the emergency landing.

“We will examine all aspects, including the pilot’s health and the aircraft’s mechanical condition,” he said.

Emergency services were on the scene quickly.

Photos and videos widely shared on social media showed the plane against a wall and emergency personnel at work.