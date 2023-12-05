Monument honour for ‘one of the overlooked heroines in the history of medicine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monument honour for ‘one of the overlooked heroines in the history of medicine’

By Press Association
The Sun Monument at Wentworth Castle Gardens, Yorkshire (Alun Bull/Historic England Archive/PA)
One of the “overlooked heroines in the history of medicine” has been honoured 300 years after she introduced smallpox inoculation to Britain with the upgrading of her monument.

The Obelisk to Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, in Wentworth Castle Gardens, South Yorkshire, has been upgraded to Grade II* by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Lady Mary’s work in the early 1720s saved many from one of the world’s deadliest diseases and, despite being largely overlooked by history, her achievements helped pave the way for Edward Jenner’s vaccine 75 years later, Historic England said.

Her monument in the National Trust-owned gardens, near Barnsley, is commonly known as the Sun Monument, and was built in the early to mid 1700s, probably by William Wentworth, second Earl of Strafford.

The aristocrat met Lady Mary in Italy as a young man and it is possible that he had been inoculated as a child, as his parents were her neighbours in their London house in Twickenham, according to Historic England.

The obelisk, which is highly unusual as it is dedicated to a woman who was neither royalty nor a family member, was originally listed at Grade II in 1968 but has now been elevated to among the top 10% of England’s most important historic sites to reflect the significance of Lady Mary’s contribution.

While living in Turkey as the wife of the British ambassador to the Ottoman Royal Court, Lady Mary observed the local method of inoculating against smallpox, which involved scratching the skin and introducing a small amount of the virus taken from the pus of someone with a mild form of the disease.

This, in turn, then provoked a mild form of smallpox, leaving lasting immunity, Historic England said.

The disease had killed several of Lady Mary’s own relatives, including her brother, and she herself had nearly died of it.

After looking into the practice with Charles Maitland, surgeon to the British embassy in Constantinople, she organised for the procedure to be carried out on her five-year-old son by a skilled local woman.

Although she was not the first Western European to have a child inoculated while living in Turkey, she was the first to bring the practice back to Britain.

During a smallpox epidemic in 1721, Lady Mary persuaded Maitland to inoculate her daughter. She then used her daughter’s immunity to promote inoculation, which rapidly gained popularity.

In 1722, two of King George I’s granddaughters were treated.

Sarah Charlesworth, listing team leader for the North, said: “Lady Mary is one of the overlooked heroines in the history of medicine.

“By introducing inoculation to Britain and championing the practice, she helped to save many lives three quarters of a century before Edward Jenner first tested his smallpox vaccine.”

Torri Crapper, general manager for the National Trust at Wentworth Castle Garden said: “We’re delighted that the Sun Monument has received this recognition.

“Sitting within South Yorkshire’s only Grade I listed parkland, it’s such a prominent feature in the landscape.

“Wentworth Castle Gardens is home to no fewer than 26 listed buildings and monuments, each of them with a different tale to tell.

“Lady Mary’s story is such an important part of history that deserves to be told, and that we are proud to share it with our visitors.”

The public is being invited to help celebrate the monument through the Missing Pieces Project.

Pictures, stories and scanned documents relating to the monument can be added through the National Heritage List for England.