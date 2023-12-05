Three-quarters of people accessing food support are women, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-quarters of people accessing food support are women, survey suggests

By Press Association
More than three quarters accessing help from food banks were women, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)
The cost-of-living crisis is disproportionately affecting women, a food charity said, as it reported “staggering” findings that more than three quarters of people responding to its survey on food bank access were female.

The data from FareShare, which aims to tackle food waste to support social good, also showed that just over a third (37%) of people accessing food support were employed.

Some 76% of the 2,619 respondents to research by FareShare were women, 67% of all those surveyed were aged between 35 and 64, and 71% of the total were white British.

The organisation said the findings on women ranged from older women dealing with loneliness and isolation, single parents with additional caring responsibilities, or working mothers trying to stretch household budgets to feed their families.

The results were from a survey of people across the UK who receive food from FareShare through a nationwide network of 8,500 charities and community groups.

Just over half (51%) of all respondents had lives limited by a health problem or condition, 59% were claiming state benefits (including tax credits) and 63% identified themselves as low income, although the charity said this is likely to be an under-representation.

George Wright, chief executive of FareShare, said: “This survey paints a stark picture of a crisis that shows no signs of easing.

“The fact that almost eight out of 10 people accessing food from FareShare via local charities are women is staggering.

“We can clearly see that the food FareShare redistributes is having a substantial social impact. Charities across the UK are turning food into much needed community support and giving people a vital hand up.”