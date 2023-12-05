What the papers say – December 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 5

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Government’s plans to crackdown on migration dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph says the plan outlined by Home Secretary James Cleverly will “cut arrivals by a quarter” and are designed to prevent a revolt by right-wing Conservative MPs following the publication of record migration figures.

The “five-point” plan is outlined on the front of The Times, which says tougher rules on work visas and bringing in relatives would halve net arrivals.

The Financial Times also concentrates on tougher wage and visa rules while the Daily Express says the proposals will “slash migration by 300,000”, which is echoed in the Daily Mail.

Those views are echoed in The Sun, which concentrates on an article from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with the front page headline “Access Denied”.

The Prime Minister is also the focus of the Metro, which says he has begun a “new crackdown on migration” while The Independent calls the move a “desperate bid to win over right-wing Tories” amid plummeting approval ratings, asking “Just how much lower can you sink, Mr Sunak?”.

Other stories do make the front pages, the i saying the “toothless” Environment Agency visited only 10% of water pollution incidents last year.

The Guardian focuses on an investigation into Sellafield, saying the nuclear site has been hacked into by “cyber groups closely linked to Russia and China”.

Nigel Farage makes the front of the Daily Mirror which says he has been dubbed “too dull” and has “no personality” on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

And the Daily Star turns its focus on 20,000 asteroids which have the potential to destroy the Earth.