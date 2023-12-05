King and Queen planning first trip to Australia and New Zealand – report

The King is expected to make his first trip to Australia and New Zealand as monarch next year, according to reports in Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Queen would accompany her husband on the trip in October.

A source in the Australian government told the paper the trip had not been formally confirmed by Buckingham Palace, but would coincide with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

The King greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Buckingham Palace (PA)

The summit, which takes place every two years and includes the 56 Commonwealth member nations, is scheduled to start on October 21, 2024.

The late Queen made 16 visits to Australia during her reign, each accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh.

She first visited as monarch in 1954, having stopped in New Zealand en route, with the final one coming in October 2011.

The royal couple’s final visit to New Zealand marked her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.