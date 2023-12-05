Murder charge following death of man six years after he was stabbed By Press Association December 5 2023, 9.47am Share Murder charge following death of man six years after he was stabbed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4831163/murder-charge-following-death-of-man-six-years-after-he-was-stabbed/ Copy Link Jamel Boyce died six years after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket in south London (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA) A 24-year-old has been charged with murdering a man who died six years after he was stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket. Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016. The then-17-year-old was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died at a care home in Streatham Hill, south-east London, last February, aged 22. Jamel’s parents released a picture of him after the stabbing in a bid to bring his attackers to justice (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA) His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest. A police investigation immediately after the attack led to a man being jailed for grievous bodily harm with intent. A new inquiry was opened after Mr Boyce’s death. Tyrese Osei-Kofi, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 27.