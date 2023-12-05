Ballet dancers help Heathrow prepare for second-busiest December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ballet dancers help Heathrow prepare for second-busiest December

By Press Association
Dancer Dan Corthorn performs a Christmas ballet titled The Reunion at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 Arrivals, celebrating the emotion of festive reconnections at the airport (Matt Alexander/PA)
Dancer Dan Corthorn performs a Christmas ballet titled The Reunion at Heathrow's Terminal 5 Arrivals, celebrating the emotion of festive reconnections at the airport (Matt Alexander/PA)

Heathrow airport is preparing for its second-busiest December on record as air travel continues to approach pre-pandemic levels.

The west London airport said it expects 6.5 million passengers will travel through its terminals this month, with New York, Dubai and Delhi among the most popular Christmas routes.

That would be a 10% increase on the figure of 5.9 million in December 2022 and behind only 2019 (6.7 million) for Heathrow’s most passengers in the final month of a year.

Ballet dancers at Heathrow
The airport is hosting ballet performances in December (Matt Alexander/PA)

The airport’s recovery towards pre-coronavirus levels in recent months has been partly driven by a surge in the number of flights to and from Asia.

Passengers arriving at Terminal 5 on Tuesday were greeted by the sight of ballet dancers performing a piece named The Reunion choreographed by former Birmingham Royal Ballet first artist Ruth Brill.

Heathrow said the dance “aims to convey the huge sense of emotion and joy that many travellers feel when they finally touch down and are reunited with friends and family for the festive season”.

Repeat performances will take place at 2pm on December 12 and 22.

Ballet dancers at Terminal 5
Ballet dancers perform at Terminal 5 (Matt Alexander/PA)

Heathrow director of services Tonia Fielding said: “December at Heathrow is always a special time, with passengers jetting off to festivities with family and friends.

“And on the other hand, so many people choose this month to return to the UK to celebrate a long-awaited reunion.

“For all these passengers the Christmas journey starts at Heathrow, so we’re proud to give them a performance to remember by taking a much-loved Christmas tradition for many families – ballet – and using it to showcase these emotional reunions in a way that really does them justice.

“By working with the talented Ruth Brill, I think we’ve succeeded in conveying the magic of the Christmas period for every passenger – young or old, first-time flier or seasoned traveller.”

Ms Brill said: “It has been an honour to be tasked with telling the story of festive reconnections through dance.

“The message of loved ones being reunited at Christmas – and all the emotions that come along with it – is a strong one that moves many of us.”

Heathrow is also hosting local choir performances, visits from Father Christmas and festive arts and craft activities.