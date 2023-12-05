Flood risk for parts of the UK with more heavy rain expected

Parts of the UK are at risk of flooding with more heavy rain set to fall this week, forecasters say.

Over three inches (80mm) of rain could lash parts of south-west England on Thursday, where a number of flood warnings are already in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering the morning and early afternoon, saying people should expect travel disruption.

It said: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.”

Yellow warnings have been issued (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The forecaster also issued warnings for Northern Ireland on Wednesday and further yellow alerts in parts of south-west and eastern Scotland and large swathes of Wales on Thursday. Flooding is possible in the worst affected regions and some could face power cuts, it said.

The Environment Agency had 49 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – in place across England on Tuesday morning, mainly in Dorset, Somerset and across the Midlands.

There were a further 174 flood alerts, where flooding is considered possible.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the country are expected to drop below freezing quite widely overnight and into Wednesday ahead of a milder rest of the week.

Yellow ice warnings have been issued amid snowfall in parts of eastern Scotland, lasting until Wednesday.

Atlantic-driven weather makes a return this week, which also means a return to wind, rain and average temperatures. Find out more about the weather for the week ahead with Aidan 👇 pic.twitter.com/cfLPSfkSiE — Met Office (@metoffice) December 4, 2023

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey, said: “The low pressure system that brought yesterday’s rain is pulling away across the near continent and things will turn a little drier today for many with the odd bright spell before the next system arrives from the west tomorrow.

“Tonight will be another cold night with a widespread frost expected. As we go through the morning heavy rain and strong winds will push across the country from the west, a number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “After one of our busiest days of the year yesterday, today’s milder temperatures may provide some respite for drivers but there is still a lot that could catch drivers out. After yesterday’s downpours, there remains much standing water which presents a very real risk of aquaplaning should motorists drive too fast.

“The addition of some short, sharp showers in the east of the UK might still make driving conditions difficult, so it’s vital drivers leave extra space as stopping distances will be considerably longer. But with frosts returning to many parts tonight, drivers should expect another icy start tomorrow.

“We expect to see a big jump in breakdowns tomorrow morning as vehicles with older, less reliable batteries fail in the cold weather. If drivers know their vehicle is sluggish to start, we recommend they book one of our mobile mechanics or take their car to a reputable garage as soon as possible.”