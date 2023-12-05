Heightened vigilance needed as 194 homeless due to paramilitary threats – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heightened vigilance needed as 194 homeless due to paramilitary threats – report

By Press Association
John McBurney, Monica McWilliams, Tim O’Connor and Mitchell Reiss at the launch of the Independent Reporting Commission in Belfast (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)
Heightened vigilance against paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland continues to be needed, with 194 households currently homeless due to paramilitary threats, the Independent Reporting Commission has said.

It described “shocking” incidents across 2023 including the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and a high-profile feud in North Down.

In its sixth report, the IRC, described a “mixed” year with security situation data “broadly in line with the last few years”, but said a recent increase in shootings is a concern.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell
The commission emphasised that even though it has been over 25 years since the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, paramilitarism represents a continuing threat to individuals and society.

They said it must continue to be given “sufficient attention and focus to ensure that it becomes a thing entirely of the past”.

The commission, led by commissioners John McBurney, Monica McWilliams, Tim O’Connor and Mitchell Reiss, was established in 2017 to report annually on progress towards ending paramilitary activity connected with Northern Ireland.

It is governed by an international treaty between the UK and Irish Governments which reflected the terms of the Fresh Start Agreement concluded by the two Governments and the Northern Ireland parties in 2015.

Commenting on the sixth report, the commissioners said paramilitarism represents a “continuing threat to individuals and society”, and “must continue to be given sufficient attention and focus to ensure that it becomes a thing entirely of the past”.

“We characterise 2023 as ‘mixed’ in terms of paramilitarism. The security situation data showed levels broadly in line with the last few years, although the recent increase in shootings is a concern,” they said.

“There were some shocking incidents during the year involving both Loyalist and Republican paramilitaries.

“These included the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell – which was instrumental in the raising of the threat level in Northern Ireland-related terrorism from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’ – and a number of incidents occurring under the banner of Loyalist paramilitarism, including a high-profile drug gang feud, which served to underline how quickly situations can escalate.”

They went on to raise concern over coercive control, which they said continues to be an unacceptable feature of life in many communities where the paramilitaries operate.

“194 households were accepted as homeless due to paramilitary intimidation last year,” they said.

“Instability at political level has also not helped. There are no grounds for complacency.

“Rather, the need for a continued sustained focus on tackling and ending paramilitarism remains essential.”

The commissioners also commended progress, and said work undertaken by the Tackling Paramilitarism, Criminality and Organised Crime Programme is “bearing real fruit”.

Young Citizen Volunteers (YCV) mural on the wall of a property on the Lower Newtownards Road in east Belfast
“We welcome an increasing focus on collaborative working by all of the entities involved, with a relatively new structure at the top chaired by the Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, ensuring strategic leadership on a joined-up basis at a senior level, and there are strong examples of inter-agency collaboration at working level,” they said.

They also said there are “growing indications” that the cumulative impact of collective law enforcement efforts, including on the part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, is having an impact on the groups and their leaderships.

“Prevention, collaboration and partnership work, including neighbourhood policing, must continue to be adequately resourced and funded. We acknowledge and welcome the commitment of the senior leadership team at the PSNI to this approach,” they added.

However the commissioners said there is much more work to do, and highlighted political instability amid the continued collapse of devolved government at Stormont.

They recommended the creation of an ambitious new Programme for Government, with a commitment to tackle paramilitarism, and set ambitious economic and social policy goals, including for education and poverty, which will help address the socio-economic conditions which are linked to the continuing existence of paramilitarism.

They also renewed their call for an agreed formal process of group transition, involving direct engagement with the paramilitary groups themselves, to bring about disbandment.

Concluding, the commissioners said: “A core goal of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was ensuring that the future was based on exclusively peaceful, democratic politics and that paramilitarism would become a thing entirely of the past.

“We believe that just as risks had to be taken to achieve peace in the 1990s, and dialogue underpinned those endeavours, so today it is worth taking further risks in order to achieve the goal of ending paramilitarism once and for all.”