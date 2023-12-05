Hospital beds occupied by delayed discharges hit highest level since February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hospital beds occupied by delayed discharges hit highest level since February

By Press Association
The figures show more than 1,800 patients had their discharge from hospital delayed in October (Jeff Moore/PA)
The average number of beds occupied by patients who were delayed from leaving hospital has reached its highest point since February, figures show.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published for the month of October shows 1,831 beds were occupied each day on average by patients would were able to leave hospital but prevented from doing so, predominantly because of a lack of social care packages.

It is the highest number since an average of 1,848 beds were occupied in February.

The figure is less than the peak of 1,950 in November 2022, but an increase in delays between April to September 2023.

In October, 1,815 patients had their discharge delayed, down from the 1,835 in September.

The data also reveals the average length of delay was 27 days, a decrease from the 28 days in August and September but higher than April to July.

There were 56,762 days spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed in October – a 4% decrease from the 58,826 at the same point in 2022, but an increase from September 2023’s 54,342.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The SNP’s failure to eradicate delayed discharge – something they promised to do in 2015 – continues to have a devastating effect on patients and frontline staff.

The SNP are constantly over-promising and under-delivering in healthcare.

“SNP health secretaries have failed to ensure social care packages are in place and, as a result, patients who are fit to be discharged are unable to leave hospital. These planning failures have a huge knock-on effect on the likes of A&E waiting times and cancelled operations and procedures.

“The SNP have failed to get a grip on this crisis for too long and now patients and my dedicated colleagues are facing the prospect of a truly terrifying winter.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said the scale of delayed discharge is “putting patients in danger”.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with health boards and health and social care partnerships to create the necessary capacity to deal with emerging pressures over winter, and to ensure patients are assessed and discharged with the appropriate care package as quickly as possible.

“We are also continuing to work with local partners and Cosla to address the variability of delayed discharge across local authority areas.

“In addition to the £3.6 million provided this year to support growth of Hospital at Home services for older people, we have also invested additional funds, of up to £12 million, as part of our winter plan to increase capacity.”