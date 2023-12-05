Pep Guardiola: I feel Manchester City are going to win the Premier League again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola: I feel Manchester City are going to win the Premier League again

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to three successive Premier League titles (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to three successive Premier League titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola is confident his Manchester City side will secure an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title this season.

The champions remain firm favourites to retain their crown despite being held to three consecutive draws at the hands of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Yet their current form has prompted some observers to wonder if the team still retain the hunger to triumph again after last season’s treble success.

Manchester City won three trophies last season
Manchester City won three trophies last season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Guardiola, however, has no doubt and has sent out a strong message to rivals that there is no complacency within his squad.

“My feeling today is we’re going to win the Premier League,” said the City manager at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s game at Aston Villa.

“If we play at the levels that we showed against Liverpool and Tottenham, we’re going to win it again.

“People don’t believe it already after three draws but we feel we’re going to do it again, knowing that it is not easy because no team has done it yet (won four in a row).

“The difficulty is there and was last season but, if you ask me today what I’m feeling, we’re going to do it again.”

Guardiola does not even think his players need to use the sense of injustice from the controversial end to Sunday’s clash with Spurs – when Erling Haaland was denied the chance to play advantage after being fouled – to fuel them.

He said: “We never use these kind of situations. Today the motivation is to try and do better.

“Sometimes decisions help you, sometimes they don’t. I learn that if you want to win something you have to do it much, much better than the opponents.”

Manchester City have been charged with failing to control their players
Manchester City have been charged with failing to control their players (Martin Rickett/PA)

City have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association following the stormy end to the 3-3 draw against Spurs.

A number of the team, notably Haaland, surrounded referee Simon Hooper to protest after he pulled back play to award a free-kick. Haaland had felt play should go on after he had got up following a bad challenge from Emerson Royal to release Jack Grealish through on goal.

Haaland continued his complaints after the game, going on to criticise Hooper in a social media post, but the Norwegian is not facing any individual action from the FA.

When asked about this, Guardiola preferred to highlight some of the more magnanimous comments from his players about the incident and defended their general conduct.

Pep Guardiola speaks to referee Simon Hooper at the end of Manchester City's draw at Tottenham
Pep Guardiola speaks to referee Simon Hooper at the end of Manchester City’s draw at Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “We’ve behaved incredibly this season in our not good results or decisions that are sometimes against us.

“When after the game, the comments from my players accepting we can do better is what I want to see from my team and my club.

“After that, we’ll accept all the decisions from the Premier League or whatever.”

City will be without Rodri and Jack Grealish through suspension at Villa Park while Jeremy Doku will be assessed after suffering a knock against Spurs.