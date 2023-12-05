All you need to know as junior doctors announce more strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

All you need to know as junior doctors announce more strikes

By Press Association
The NHS in England is preparing for a series of strikes over the busy winter months after negotiations between the Government and junior doctors broke down (PA)
The NHS in England is preparing for a series of strikes over the busy winter months after negotiations between the Government and junior doctors broke down.

Ministers and the British Medical Association (BMA) have been locked in talks for five weeks in a bid to break the deadlock.

Doctors had paused strike action while the negotiations were taking place but officials have now said the talks have ended without agreement.

As a result, junior doctors have announced strikes for December and January.

Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary earlier this year
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary earlier this year (PA)

The December strike – from 7am on December 20 to 7am on December 23 – has been called with just 15 days’ notice.

And the January walk-out – from 7am on January 3 to 7am on January 9 – is thought to be the longest strike in NHS history.

Health commentators have previously raised significant concerns over strikes continuing into the winter, a usually busy period for the NHS.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the strikes will “risk patient safety” and urged doctors to call them off and return to the negotiating table.

More than a million appointments have been rescheduled as a result of strikes, which have beset the NHS in England since last December.

Paramedics, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other NHS staff have taken to picket lines over pay.

The strikes have cost the NHS in England more than £1 billion.

While deals were reached with other NHS staff, such as paramedics and physiotherapists, others rejected pay offers and strikes continued into the summer.

Doctors and radiographers are the last staff groups to remain in formal dispute with the Government.

The BMA has been campaigning for pay restoration, saying it has fallen substantially over the last 15 years.

The union said junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008.

Edith (surname not given), age one, joins medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Bristol Royal Infirmary in August
Edith, one, joins medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Bristol Royal Infirmary in August (PA)

The Government’s pay deal, which saw junior doctors in England awarded an average rise of 8.8%, was imposed in the summer and, as a result, frontline doctors ramped up strike efforts with the most recent action seeing both junior doctors and consultants on picket lines together.

While the medics said they were providing ‘Christmas Day cover’ – meaning emergency care would still be provided – NHS officials raised concerns over patient safety during the walkout.

Consultants have since agreed a deal with the Government, which is now being put to members.

Talks with specialty and associate specialist (SAS) doctors are ongoing.

Junior doctors were offered a 3% rise on top of the average 8.8% increase they were already given in the summer.

But the BMA said the cash would have been split unevenly across different doctor grades and would “still amount to pay cuts for many doctors”.