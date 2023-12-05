Royals dazzle at glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royals dazzle at glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King and Queen have led the royal family in welcoming ambassadors, high commissioners and other diplomats to Buckingham Palace for a glittering reception.

The white-tie event is held every year and sees more than 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps hosted in the palace’s state rooms.

Royal women traditionally wear tiaras and other jewellery pieces for the occasion – a highlight of the royal calendar in the run-up to Christmas – and royal watchers were not disappointed.

Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception
The Queen, King, Prince and Princess of Wales in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara with a diamond brooch which belonged to the late Queen Mother and a diamond bracelet which belonged to the late Queen.

The tiara, worn by the late Queen in her accession photographs, was a wedding gift from her grandmother, Queen Mary, when Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

Kate dazzled in the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, which was often worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

It was given to Diana by the late Queen as a wedding gift in 1981.

Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception
The Princess of Wales wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate wore a sparkling pale pink dress by Jenny Packham with the Royal Family Order and Greville diamond chandelier earrings.

Camilla wore a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare with a Garter sash and star, in family order.

The gathering was the first time senior members of the monarchy had been seen together since the publication of author Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, which has sparked a race row.

The Dutch edition of the book named two members of the monarchy who it alleged raised “concerns” during family discussions about how dark the skin of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son might be before he was born.

Many national newspapers followed the lead of broadcaster Piers Morgan who named the two royal figures on his TalkTV show last week.

Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception
The King and Queen greeted guests at the evening reception (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The diplomatic reception is usually held every December, but there was a pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The reception traditionally includes a buffet supper and dancing.