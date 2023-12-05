Woman dead and two injured after east London shooting, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman dead and two injured after east London shooting, police say

By Press Association
Three people were found with gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting in east London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A woman has died and two people, one a teenager, have been left injured following a shooting in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds after police were called at around 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a shooting in Vine Close, Hackney.

A 42-year-old woman died at the scene and two others – a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy – were taken to hospital where their conditions are being assessed, the force said.

The woman’s next of kin are in the process of being informed, police added.

A murder investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made so far.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said: “This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened. Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about what happened, is urged to call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.