I don’t know what to say – Sarina Wiegman stunned by Nations League finale

Sarina Wiegman was left almost speechless with disappointment after England’s 6-0 win over Scotland was still not enough to make the Nations League knockout stages as Team GB’s hopes of reaching next summer’s Olympic Games also ended.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side, already relegated from League A1, were swept aside at Hampden Park but the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Belgium saw them top the group.

Defender Alex Greenwood headed the opener after 12 minutes and two goals in a minute by Lauren James and another by Beth Mead just before the break had the game over by half-time.

It ends 6-0 in Glasgow, but we narrowly miss out on first place in #UWNL Group 1A on goal difference. 😞 A performance to be proud of. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFGbs0fXus — Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 5, 2023

Striker Fran Kirby added a fifth with Lucy Bronze heading in what looked a crucial final goal in the third minute of added time – but Damaris Egurrola’s late brace for the Netherlands meant they pipped Wiegman’s side on goal difference.

Wiegman, whose side was the nominated nation on behalf of Team GB for Paris next year and needed to win the group, was on the Hampden pitch with her players after the game when the Dutch, whom they beat 3-2 on Friday, scored their crucial fourth.

She said: “Of course I am very very disappointed. That’s the biggest emotion I have now.

“We delivered tonight and we delivered this December camp, the team showed lots of character, in this game too and we started the game really well, scored four goals in the first half.

“When Lucy scored I said to the players that we are going to get this.

“Netherlands scored in the late seconds and that’s how close it was.

“We were waiting, long minutes but we really thought we got it and then we didn’t make it I said I actually don’t know what to say.

“I am really proud of the performance and what we did this whole week but it was not enough and it is really disappointing and you don’t really have to say anything more.

“If you don’t get through in goal difference then it is just not enough, that’s the facts. But that’s football.”

Martinez Losa was similarly taken aback by what he had witnessed but for different reasons.

He said: “We have to apologise to the fans, this was not what they expected.

“We lost concentration in the first half after we conceded the first goal, we were out of the game at half-time.

Pedro Martinez Losa saw his side blown away (Steve Welsh/PA)

“I will never be embarrassed about the team, about the players, but it was not the performance we were expecting for our fans.

“England were at a good level and took advantage of their good moments.

“One of the consequences of the result is because we wanted to win the game. We pressed England high as well as they did. Some moments we were doing things well.

“After the four goals it was difficult for our players to come back.

“I considered [making first-half subs] but didn’t do it because in the end, the responsibility of the team is with myself. I respect the team, I understand for the players that it is a big occasion and I wanted to wait until half-time.”