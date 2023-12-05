Earlier periods ‘linked to type 2 diabetes’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Earlier periods ‘linked to type 2 diabetes’ – study

By Press Association
Girls who start their periods at a very young age may have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes in later life, a study suggests (Ben Birchall/PA)
Girls who start their periods at a younger age could have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes in later life, a study suggests.

Those who started their menstrual cycle at the youngest ages appeared to be at highest risk, researchers found.

The exact mechanisms behind the link are not known but researchers have suggested it could be to do with higher levels of oestrogen – the main female sex hormone – found among those who start their periods earlier.

The new study, published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health, saw experts examine data on more than 17,300 women aged 20 to 65 taking part in a large US-wide study between 1999 and 2018.

All of them had specified the age at which they had started their periods – categorised as 10 or younger, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 or older – and they were tracked to see whether they went on to develop type 2 diabetes.

The researchers, led by academics from Tulane University in Louisiana, found that 1,773 (10%) developed type 2 diabetes and among this group of women 205 also reported some type of cardiovascular disease.

Statistical analysis revealed that, compared with women who had started their periods at the age of 13, earlier age at menarche (first menstrual period) was linked to a heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life, after taking into account various factors would could also increase a person’s risk including age, family history and weight.

Those who started their periods aged 10 or younger appeared to have a 32% increased risk.

And the researchers observed a 14% heightened risk among those who started their periods at age 11 and a 29% increased risk among those who started their periods aged 12.

They also found that among women with diabetes, earlier age of first period was associated with an increased risk of stroke, but not overall cardiovascular disease.

For women who were 10 or younger when they first started their periods, the risk of having a stroke was almost three-fold higher among women who had diabetes.

The authors concluded: “Earlier age at menarche was associated with type 2 diabetes among young and middle-aged women in the USA and with stroke complications among these women living with diabetes.”

They added: “Earlier age at menarche may be one of early life indicators of the cardiometabolic disease trajectory in women.

“One potential pathway explanation may be that women with an earlier age at menarche are exposed to oestrogen for longer periods of time, and early menarche has been associated with higher oestrogen levels.”

They point out that while the link between age at first period and stroke complications weakened slightly after accounting for weight, the association still remained statistically significant.

They added: “Therefore, adiposity (obesity) may also play a role in the observed association between early age at menarche and stroke complications, as higher childhood adiposity is associated with earlier age at menarche and with cardiometabolic diseases later in life.”

Commenting on the study, Lucy Chambers, head of research communications at Diabetes UK, said: “This study adds to evidence suggesting a link between early onset of menstruation with higher risk of type 2 diabetes later in life.

“Why this link exists and how this knowledge might benefit efforts to prevent type 2 diabetes remains uncertain.

“No one thing causes type 2 diabetes. It is a complex condition caused by a combination of factors. You can find out if you’re at risk by completing our online Know Your Risk tool Diabetes UK – Know Your Risk of Type 2 diabetes.”