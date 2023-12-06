Joe Biden says he is only running for re-election to stop Donald Trump return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Biden says he is only running for re-election to stop Donald Trump return

By Press Association
President Joe Biden arrives at Boston Logan International Airport (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden has told campaign donors he was not sure he would be running for re-election if Donald Trump was not in the race, warning democracy is “more at risk in 2024”.

He said the former president and his allies are out to “destroy” democratic institutions.

“We’ve got to get it done, not because of me,” Mr Biden told a fundraiser near Boston. “If Trump wasn’t running I’m not sure I’d be running. We cannot let him win.”

His forceful rhetoric came after Mr Trump, the front runner for the Republican party nomination, called his successor in the White House the “destroyer of American democracy.”

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters in Davenport, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

On Tuesday Mr Trump was asked by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity to promise he “would never abuse power as retribution against anybody.”

“Except for day one,” he responded. “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill. After that I’m not a dictator.”

The Biden campaign seized on the comments with an email that read, “Donald Trump: Day One Dictator.”

Asked by reporters whether he would be running if Mr Trump was not, Mr Biden said “I expect so, but look, he is running and I have to run.”

He said he would not drop out of the race if his rival did.

“American democracy, I give you my word as a Biden, is at stake,” the president said at the first of three campaign fundraisers. “He didn’t even show up at my inauguration. I can’t say I was disappointed, but he didn’t even show up.

“We’re always going to defend protect and fight for democracy. That’s why I’m running.”

Mr Biden will attend a fundraiser on Wednesday near the White House and another on Monday in Philadelphia.

On Friday, he will head to Los Angeles for a big-dollar event that will be his first since strikes by writers and actors effectively ground his fundraising to a halt in the heart of the entertainment industry, which has long served as a major source of campaign money for Democrats.

The event is slated to be at the home of Michael Smith, a celebrity interior designer who decorated the White House for President Barack Obama, and Smith’s partner, James Costos, a former HBO executive who was Obama’s ambassador to Spain. It is expected to raise millions of dollars and draw a crowd of celebrities. Rocker Lenny Kravitz is slated to perform.

Film director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw are among the hosts of the event, as are recording industry mogul David Geffen, Scandal showrunner Shonda Rhimes and This is Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner, according to an invitation.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also a co-host. Barbra Streisand is set to attend.