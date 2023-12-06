At least 16 people killed as bus crashed into ravine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 16 people killed as bus crashed into ravine

By Press Association
The bus lost control while negotiating a downhill curve and plunged into a deep ravine (Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office – Urban Search and Rescue Unit via AP)
The bus lost control while negotiating a downhill curve and plunged into a deep ravine (Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office – Urban Search and Rescue Unit via AP)

At least 16 people were killed and 12 others injured after a bus crashed into a deep ravine in the Philippines.

Officials said eight of those wounded in Tuesday’s crash, which happened in Hamtic in the Antique province, were in a critical condition.

The driver and a baby were among those killed when the bus went through a concrete railing on the mountain road.

Philippines Bus Accident
The incident took place in Hamtic town (Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office – Urban Search and Rescue Unit via AP)

“The driver was repeatedly sounding his horn because he had apparently lost control of the bus before it plummeted into the ravine,” said Ronniel Pabustan, an Antique provincial crisis responder citing accounts by some of the passengers.

Dozens of rescuers, including police, army troops and provincial emergency responders, used stretchers and ropes to bring the victims up the ravine.

“It’s so tragic and painful because this happened close to Christmas,” he said.

The search for victims ended overnight but provincial officials urged village leaders to alert emergency personnel if they find any more victims at the site of the accident, a thickly wooded area at the bottom of the ravine.