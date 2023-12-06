Survivor pulled out of Zambian mine nearly a week after landslides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Survivor pulled out of Zambian mine nearly a week after landslides

By Press Association
A man has been rescued after nearly a week trapped in the mine (AP)
A man has been rescued after nearly a week trapped in the mine (AP)

A man has been pulled alive out of a Zambian mine nearly a week after dozens of miners were trapped under landslides caused by heavy rain, rescuers said.

A statement by Zambia’s disaster management and mitigation unit said the 49-year-old survivor was rescued on Tuesday night.

He told rescuers that he had been struggling for five days to find a way out of one of the collapsed tunnels at the open-pit copper mine near the city of Chingola, around 250 miles north of the capital, Lusaka.

A body was also recovered a few hours after the miner’s rescue but was yet to be identified, the statement added.

Zambia Mine Collapse
Dozens of people are feared missing (AP)

Zambian authorities have differed on exactly how many miners they believe were trapped when tunnels they were digging late last Thursday collapsed on them.

Government officials have said there were more than 30 miners trapped underground, while the district commissioner of the area said there were at least 36.

Zambia mines minister Paul Kabuswe said 25 families in the region have come forward to report missing relatives.

President Hakainde Hichilema visited the site of the disaster on Tuesday and said he hoped that there were survivors.

A rescuer said earlier in the week that they had heard multiple voices coming from under the rubble at one of the tunnel sites.

Rescuers say they have been working constantly since last Friday to clear debris and pump water out of the area where the tunnels are.