UK financier wanted over tax fraud extradited to Denmark from UAE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK financier wanted over tax fraud extradited to Denmark from UAE

By Press Association
Sanjay Shah will face a trial early next year (AP)
Sanjay Shah will face a trial early next year (AP)

A Dubai-based British hedge fund trader sought by Danish authorities for allegedly orchestrating a 1.7 billion dollar (£1.34 billion) tax fraud, considered one of the largest in the Scandinavian country, has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates, officials have said.

Financier Sanjay Shah was convicted in May in Dubai of masterminding a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

A court in the United Arab Emirates had cleared his extradition.

Danish taxation minister Jeppe Bruus said: “It goes without saying that we as a society cannot accept that our state treasury is exposed to it.”

He called it “one of the biggest criminal fraud cases in Danish history”.

Foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen added that Denmark was “sending an important signal that you cannot achieve impunity by staying abroad”.

Shah’s British lawyer, Chris Waters, told Danish broadcaster TV2 that his client denies any wrongdoing and “continues to doubt that he can receive a fair trial in Denmark”.

His Danish lawyer, Kare Pihlmann, told TV2 that they need to read the case file of more than 300,000 pages before deciding on their line of defence.

On Wednesday, Danish police officers travelled to Dubai to pick up Shah, officials said.

Once on Danish soil, Shah will formally be arrested and Denmark’s prosecution authority will request that he be remanded in custody.

A trial in suburban Copenhagen is set for January 8.