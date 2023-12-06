Majority of London’s black cabs can provide zero emission journeys

The proportion of London’s black cabs that are zero emission capable (ZEC) has passed the 50% milestone, new figures show.

Transport for London (TfL) said 7,972 of the 14,690 licensed taxis in the capital are ZEC, which means they are able to cover minimum distances powered solely by electric batteries.

The number of ZEC taxis has grown by around 10% in six months.

Most new ZEC cabs in the city are made by the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) in Ansty, Coventry, which produces the TX model.

Since 2018, all taxis licensed in London for the first time have been required to be ZEC.

This rule was extended to private hire vehicles – also known as minicabs – from the start of this year.

TfL director of licensing and regulation Helen Chapman said: “London’s black taxis are recognised worldwide and we are proud to see that so many drivers are helping clean up our air and assist us in tackling the city’s health emergency by driving zero emission capable vehicles (ZEC).

“Reaching this milestone is a great reflection of how London is working hard to be a greener, more sustainable, environmentally friendly city.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance said: “We’ve seen an impressive increase in electric vehicle uptake over the last year.

“The Mayor and I will continue working with councils, the Government and the private sector to build upon the infrastructure we have in the capital to help build a better, fairer, greener London for everyone.”

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said: “Our members take great pride in driving these clean, green vehicles, and passengers enjoy travelling in them.

“With continued financial support and further investment in rapid charging infrastructure, cabbies will keep working towards a fully zero-emission fleet, whilst providing the same high-quality, reliable, accessible service London’s taxis are known for.”

LEVC chief executive Alex Nan said: “Other cities can learn from London’s world-leading approach, improving air quality throughout urban settings, to the benefit of the public and the environment.

“LEVC is committed to working alongside policymakers to demonstrate the positive impact that the TX is having in our cities, as we seek to continue building a greener and more accessible transport network better suited for all.”