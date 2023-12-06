Manufacturers find trading with EU a challenge – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Manufacturers find trading with EU a challenge – report

By Press Association
A survey of more than 200 manufacturers found customs paperwork and border delays were said to be the biggest barrier to trading with the EU (Rui Vieira/PA)
A survey of more than 200 manufacturers found customs paperwork and border delays were said to be the biggest barrier to trading with the EU (Rui Vieira/PA)

Most manufacturing companies still favour trading with the EU despite finding it a challenge, new research suggests.

A survey of more than 200 manufacturers found customs paperwork and border delays were said to be the biggest barrier, followed by logistics issues.

Make UK said more than a third of respondents said demonstrating rules of origin of goods was still difficult.

The manufacturers’ group called on the Government to continue working closely with the EU to make exporting easier and improve Britain’s Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

In spite of any difficulties, three in four companies said they are still exporting to the EU, said the report.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “It is clear that manufacturers across the UK have performed strongly on the international stage in the last year with conditions remaining challenging.

“Since Britain left the EU, companies have had to deal with the new trade arrangements of the TCA merging with global disruption brought about by the Covid pandemic.

“Yet Britain’s manufacturers have powered through to build international trade in new markets while navigating through the minefield of challenges which still remain in trading with our closest partner, the EU.”