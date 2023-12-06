Eight US air force crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Eight US air force crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan identified

By Press Association
The search operation will continue (Kyodo News via AP)
The search operation will continue (Kyodo News via AP)

The US air force has recovered the remains of six of the eight service members who were lost when their Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan last week.

Efforts will now focus on recovering the two bodies still missing and the aircraft debris, Air Force Special Operations Command said.

The CV-22B Osprey crashed on November 29 during a training mission.

Ospreys have had a number of crashes, including in Japan, where they are used at US and Japanese military bases, and the latest has rekindled safety concerns.

Three bodies were recovered from the sunken wreckage, and a total of six of the eight crew members’ remains that had been located have now been recovered, the US air force said. The search continues for the remains of the two crew members still unaccounted for.

Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind said: “The depth of sorrow is immeasurable.

Crash debris
Debris believed to be from a US military Osprey aircraft is seen off the coast of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima (Japan Coast Guard via AP)

“The honourable service of these eight airmen to this great nation will never be forgotten, as they are now among the giants who shape our history.”

US President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were heartbroken by the loss.

“We owe them everything,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I are praying for the families and friends who lost a loved one in this terrible accident.”

The lost crew members were:

Maj Jeffrey T Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minnesota; Maj Eric V Spendlove, 36, of St George, Utah; Maj Luke A Unrath, 34, of Riverside, California; Capt Terrell K Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York; Tech Sgt Zachary E Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Florida; Staff Sgt Jake M Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Georgia; Senior Airman Brian K Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Staff Sgt Jacob “Jake” M Galliher, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a message to Mr Biden, offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were lost and to the American people and his thanks for their dedication away from home for the peace and stability of Japan and the region.

The US-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like a plane, during flight.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Japan has suspended all flights of its own fleet of 14 Ospreys. Japanese officials say they have asked the US military to resume Osprey flights only after ensuring their safety. However, the Pentagon said no such formal request has been made and that the American military is continuing to fly 24 MV-22s, the Marine version of Ospreys, deployed on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa.

Adm Ryo Sakai, chief of staff of the Japanese navy, pledged continued support for the search and recovery operation.