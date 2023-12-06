Prosecutions ruled out after latest consideration of Stakeknife probe files

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Prosecutions ruled out after latest consideration of Stakeknife probe files

By Press Association
No prosecutions will be pursued following the latest consideration of files from a major investigation into a top Army agent within the Provisional IRA, the Public Prosecution Service has said (Liam McBurney/PA)
No prosecutions will be pursued following the latest consideration of files from a major investigation into a top Army agent within the Provisional IRA, the Public Prosecution Service has said (Liam McBurney/PA)

No prosecutions are to be pursued following the latest consideration of files from a major investigation into a top Army agent within the Provisional IRA.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it has given thorough and careful consideration to five files concerning 16 individuals reported by Operation Kenova, which probed the activities of the agent known as Stakeknife.

These individuals include one police officer and six military personnel.

Stakeknife worked in the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad”, interrogating suspected informers during the Troubles.

Kenova examined crimes such as murder and torture linked to Stakeknife and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PPS said it has concluded there is insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any of those reported.

Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said the decisions were taken independently and impartially by an experienced team (Liam McBurney/PA)

In total the PPS received 26 files in relation to the operation.

In October 2020, it said a decision had been taken not to prosecute four individuals reported, and earlier this year it announced a formal no decision outcome in relation to 10 of the files as they contained just one suspect who died in 2023.

West Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was alleged to have been Stakeknife, died in 2023. He had always denied the claims.

Decisions in relation to 21 individuals across 10 further files are expected to be announced in early 2024.

On Wednesday, the PPS said the latest announcement relates to one police officer and six military personnel in connection with allegations of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

The files also related to three civilian suspects in connection with a murder in 1981, two civilian suspects in connection with a murder in 1987, two civilian suspects in connection with a murder in 1993, and two civilian suspects in connection with the false imprisonment of, and conspiracy to murder, one victim in January 1990.

The PPS said victims and families directly related to the decisions have received a detailed written explanation of the reasons, along with an offer to meet to discuss the information provided.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said the decisions were taken independently and impartially by an experienced team of senior prosecutors, assisted by independent counsel.

“I acknowledge that today’s decisions will be a reminder of the painful and harrowing circumstances of how some Operation Kenova families lost a loved one, and we are seeking to minimise any further trauma caused by revisiting these cases publicly,” he said.

“I can assure victims, families and the wider public that all prosecution decisions were taken carefully, impartially and wholly independently.

“The challenges in prosecuting legacy cases are well known. The events with which these decisions are concerned took place several decades ago and the witness and forensic evidence available was limited.

“A significant body of the material that prosecutors considered included intelligence records. For reasons which we have sought to explain in detail in the public statement, it was not possible to use this material in these cases in order to bring prosecutions.

“Such material may, however, allow Operation Kenova to form a view as to what happened in particular cases and in providing answers to the questions that families may have about the circumstances in which they lost their loved one.”