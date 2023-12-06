Suspect held after six killed and three injured in series of attacks in Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Suspect held after six killed and three injured in series of attacks in Texas

By Press Association
Several police officers were also hurt (Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Several police officers were also hurt (Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A day-long series of attacks in Austin, Texas, has left four people dead and at least three injured, authorities have said.

One man believed to be connected to these attacks as well as the deaths of two other people near San Antonio has been taken into custody.

The six dead were found in several homes. The injured included two police officers and a cyclist.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was charged with murder, Austin interim police chief Robin Henderson said. The man’s name has not been released.

“We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents,” Ms Henderson said of the Austin attacks.

She said that police “did not determine that these incidents were connected until the last incident occurred” on Tuesday night.

Robin Henderson
Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson (Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Ms Henderson said an Austin independent school district police officer was shot and injured at about 10.45am local time (4.45pm GMT) on Tuesday.

Then, at about noon, a man and a woman were found dead in a home.

Another shooting happened shortly before 5pm (11pm GMT), when a male cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded around 7pm (1am) to a call of a burglary in progress at another home later found two people dead there.

Ms Henderson did not say how the four people died.

During the last call, an Austin police officer saw a man in the back yard. The man shot at the officer and the officer returned fire, Ms Henderson said. The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Police said the man, who was not hit, drove away and police pursued him. He crashed at about 7.15pm at a highway intersection and was taken into custody. The man had a gun, Ms Henderson said.

Police activity
Inquiries are ongoing (Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The relationship between the man and the victims, if any, was not immediately known, Ms Henderson said.

In Bexar County, about 80 miles south, Sheriff Javier Salazar said his officers received a call from Austin police at about 7.45pm about some shootings. They said the man they had in custody had links to a residence east of San Antonio.

As two deputies approached that home, “I believe they saw water coming out of the residence, appearing as if something was leaking inside,” Mr Salazar said.

Two people were found dead in the house, but the sheriff did not say how they died.

Mr Salazar said it is believed the deaths in the home happened before the attacks in Austin.