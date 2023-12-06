Queen hosts Clarence House Christmas party for poorly children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen hosts Clarence House Christmas party for poorly children

By Press Association
Camilla helped decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House (PA)
Camilla helped decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House (PA)

The Queen welcomed Santa Claus and reindeer to her home as she hosted a Clarence House Christmas party for poorly children.

Youngsters with life-shortening conditions and severe illnesses who are supported by the organisations, Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, enjoyed a fun-filled visit to the royal residence.

They were treated to a lunch of bangers and mash, presents from Father Christmas, decorated a tree with the help of the Queen’s equerry – and fed Dancer and Blitzen the reindeer.

Clarence House Christmas tree
The Queen watches as her equerry places a decoration on the Christmas tree with his sabre (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Queen paid tribute to the youngsters’ carers and nurses from the two charities which she supports as patron, who were also invited to the event.

In an impromptu speech, Camilla told her guests: “I think this is the 18th year that we’ve had this party… and I can tell you from me and everybody at Clarence House, it really does mean (a lot) and we look forward to it every year.

“Also I’d like to say thank you to all the nurses and carers from Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity for doing what they do – helping so many parents, for helping the wonderful children and making their lives easier.”

Clarence House Christmas tree
Camilla strokes a reindeer as one of her young guests watches (Kin Cheung/PA)

Camilla helped the youngsters choose decorations for the Clarence House Christmas tree and her equerry, Major Oliver Plunket, used his sabre to hook the trinkets and place them on branches as the children watched.

Four-year-old Yasir Ibrahim, who has severe hearing loss and sickle cell anaemia, stole the show as he ran around excitedly and held on to Major Plunket’s arm as he lifted the decorations into position.