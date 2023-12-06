Council loses High Court fight over migrant plan for disused Dambuster airfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Council loses High Court fight over migrant plan for disused Dambuster airfield

By Press Association
RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, which once formed part of one of England’s most famous RAF bases (Callum Parke/PA)
RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, which once formed part of one of England’s most famous RAF bases (Callum Parke/PA)

Council bosses who argued that Government plans to use land which once formed part of a famous RAF base to house asylum seekers should be quashed have lost a High Court fight.

West Lindsey District Council, in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, argued that a decision to use land at the disused RAF Scampton airfield, where the Dambusters were based during the Second World War, was unlawful.

A High Court judge ruled against the council on Wednesday.

Mrs Justice Thornton had considered arguments at a recent High Court hearing in in London.

RAF Scampton court case
A protest was held in Lincoln against the Government’s plan to house migrants at RAF Scampton (PA)

Braintree District Council in Essex had made a similar complaint in relation to plans for land that once formed part of RAF Wethersfield.

A local resident, Gabriel Clarke-Holland, also challenged plans for Wethersfield.

The judge also dismissed those claims.

Ministers had argued that the claims should be dismissed.

Lawyers representing councils made complaints about ministers’ use of planning rules. They said ministers could rely on “permitted development rights” because there is no “emergency”.

Lawyers also raised concerns about migrants being housed for longer than an initially envisaged 12 months.

Home Office ministers and Levelling Up, Housing and Communities ministers fought the claims.

“The Secretary of State for the Home Department has statutory responsibility to provide accommodation and other support to asylum seekers and their dependants who would otherwise be destitute,” explained Mrs Justice Thornton, in a written ruling.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of asylum seekers requiring accommodation has reached unprecedented levels.”

She added: “As a result of the strains on the asylum system, in January 2023, the Home Office approached the Ministry of Defence and other government departments enquiring about availability of Crown Estate assets which could be made suitable in the short term to assist with accommodating asylum seekers.

“A submission to the minister for immigration, dated January 27 2023, sought a decision to explore the use of RAF Wethersfield and RAF Scampton to accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.”

Braintree Council said it aimed to appeal and was “disappointed”.

Council leader Graham Butland said: “We have worked since March to make a strong case to the court that the Home Office acted unlawfully when making the decision to use RAF Wethersfield to house asylum seekers.

“We are of course disappointed with this outcome after months of work to present our case and evidence as we still believe it isn’t an appropriate site for a development of this scale given its remote location and the lack of capacity in local services.”

Nineteen Lancaster bombers, crewed by 133 airmen, took part in Operation Chastise on the night of May 16 1943, known as the Dambusters Raid.

Led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, the raid targeted three dams in the industrialised Ruhr region of Germany using the “bouncing bomb” invented by Barnes Wallis.

They successfully breached the Mohne and Eder dams, and the Sorpe was damaged.