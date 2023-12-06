Google upgrades Bard with ‘most capable’ AI model to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Google upgrades Bard with ‘most capable’ AI model to date

By Press Association
Google is rolling out an upgraded version of its generative AI platform Bard which promises to be its ‘most capable’ model yet (Alamy/PA)
Google is rolling out an upgraded version of its generative AI platform Bard, which promises to be its “most capable” model yet as the group steps up its competition with ChatGPT owner OpenAI.

The tech giant is launching its new AI foundation model, Gemini, in Bard and other products across the US and more than 170 countries worldwide – but is not yet launching in the UK.

Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said it will be the biggest upgrade to Bard since it launched.

Google’s Gemini model is not yet being rolled out across the UK (Google/PA)

He said: “We’re taking the next step on our journey with Gemini, our most capable and general model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks.

“This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company.”

It comes as rapid advances in AI pick up pace, following ChatGPT’s latest release in March, with Google following suit amid a wave of next generation generative AI models, which experts predict will be significantly more advanced.

Google said it plans to launch in English first, but will expand to different languages and other countries “in the near future”.

The group did not say when it will be available in the UK, but confirmed it is in the process of granting the UK AI safety institute – unveiled at the recent AI Summit – with access to its “most capable models for research and safety purposes”.

Google said Gemini will be “multi-modal”, meaning it will be able to operate and combine different types of information across words, pictures, video and sound.

“Gemini is also our most flexible model yet — able to efficiently run on everything from data centres to mobile devices,” it said.

Bard will use Gemini Pro – one of three levels of the model – to allow “more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more”.

Gemini will also be built into its Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, powering new features such as “summarise” in its recorder app, as well as “smart reply” in Google keyboard, starting with WhatsApp messaging.

It confirmed it will be available across more products and services “in the coming months”, such as Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI, which is Google’s AI-powered cloud assistant.

The group said it will be building in safeguards while working “collaboratively” with governments and experts to help head off the mounting risks from AI.