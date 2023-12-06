Council calls on Government to ban moorland burning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council calls on Government to ban moorland burning

By Press Association
A controlled burn on moors near Wyming Brook, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
A controlled burn on moors near Wyming Brook, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

A council leader has called for controlled moorland burning to be banned, saying it causes air pollution resulting in hospital admissions and A&E attendances.

Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt has written to Environment Secretary Steve Barclay following recent incidents which saw parts of the city blanketed in smoke from burning on the extensive moors to the west of the city.

Mr Hunt has asked Mr Barclay for legislation to be introduced that would outlaw the practice, saying it also destroys biodiversity of the uplands and can lead to an increase in flood risks.

He said: “The Government has mandated many cities, Sheffield included, to take significant action to improve air quality. We are taking this action.

Moorland burning
Smoke drifts over the west of Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

“We all know that air pollution kills and that air pollution from fires has an immediate impact on hospital admissions and A&E attendances.

“We have had reports from people with asthma and breathing difficulties whose condition is made worse by moorland burning.

“We all know that the real impact of air pollution is in heart attacks and strokes, and increasingly lung cancer is linked to air pollution.

“The burning of heather, simply speaking, makes it harder for Sheffield to achieve its air quality improvement ambitions, its climate and net zero ambitions.”

Mr Hunt says the council has many complaints from residents every year over the burning, which takes place between October and April, but said it has only limited powers to intervene.

He said the council banned burning on the moorland it owns in 2016.

Mr Hunt said: “The moors surrounding Sheffield and across swathes of the Pennines are internationally important for their biodiversity and need protection.

“There is no argument for burning on grounds of biodiversity gain that is based on science.

“We cannot see any rationale for this activity. In 2020, the Committee on Climate Change, the independent statutory body established under the Climate Change Act 2008, called for an end to rotational burning.”

The Moorland Association, which represents grouse moor owners, has been asked for a response.

Earlier this year the association said that planned controlled burning has been carried out for generations and is one of the tools used to reduce the amount of vegetation growing on the moor which, when dry, creates a fire risk.

It said the practice plays a key role in reducing the likelihood of wildfires, which pose a huge risk to biodiversity and contribute to climate change.

The association said the practice also rejuvenates the heather and grasses, providing nutritious new shoots which are eaten by red grouse, mountain hares and livestock, and provides a patchwork of habitats, with vegetation at varied heights attractive to different birds and animals.

The association says burning is carried out under strict regulation and, unlike wildfires, only removes the tips of the vegetation and does not damage peatland hydrology.