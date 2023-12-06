Queen comforts former resident of women’s refuge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Queen comforts former resident of women’s refuge

By Press Association
Camilla comforted a former resident of a women’s refuge (Hannah McKay/PA)
Camilla comforted a former resident of a women’s refuge (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Queen has comforted and commended the bravery of a former resident of a women’s refuge who began to cry when telling her story.

Camilla reached out to squeeze the woman’s arm as she sat and spoke to her and three other women at the crisis accommodation in London.

The refuge is run by the Ashiana Network which supports South Asian, Middle Eastern and Turkish women who have experienced traumas including domestic and sexual violence, forced marriage, honour-based violence, financial abuse and coercive control.

Camilla heard personal stories from four women – both former and current residents – who are not being identified for their safety.

One woman told the Queen how she has been apart from her daughter for years and broke down in tears.

Camilla comforted her and said: “I think you’re very brave. I think you’re all very brave.”

Another woman told of how she came to the country aged 18, how she did not speak any English at the time and only had with her the dress she was wearing.

She went on to tell the Queen that she is now studying to be a social worker and has become a “strong lady”.

Camilla at women's refuge
Camilla spoke to staff and former and current residents at the women’s refuge (Hannah McKay/PA)

Camilla listened to her story and said: “It’s amazing how all your lives have been turned around just by being in this one special place.

“The problem is there’s probably not enough of them. There must be so many young people like you arriving in this country, you know, and you are probably some of the lucky ones who found this place because, you know, there are probably many others out there who are still searching for help.”

After another woman said she felt much more confident having lived at the refuge, the Queen told her it was “so lovely” to hear.

She continued: “It makes us all happy to hear that all four of you, when you’ve been through such a terrible time, but things are getting better, and they’ll go on getting better.”

Camilla thanked them for sharing their stories and said she believes they will “all go a long way”.

She was then introduced to key staff from the charity and stakeholders.

Speaking to a representative from a funding organisation, Camilla said: “I have never actually visited anything quite as brilliant as this. It is remarkable.”

Ashiana Network director Shaminder Ubhi thanked the Queen for visiting the refuge, explaining that the recognition helps to promote the service and raise awareness around violence against women and girls.

Following a short address by Ms Ubhi, Camilla said: “We ought to clone you in some way. There’s just not enough of you.”

She was gifted a mosaic, hand-made by some of the residents, a bouquet of flowers and an Ashiana Network-branded tote bag that Ms Ubhi jokingly told the Queen she could use when going to Sainsbury’s, Tesco or Waitrose.

Camilla and Shaminder Ubhi
The Queen and Ashiana Network director Shaminder Ubhi (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Ashiana Network is a community-based project that was first established in 1989.

It grew from a need for safe housing for young South Asian women who were experiencing familial domestic violence and began as a seven-bed house with resettlement support, becoming an independent charity in 1994.

The network has since expanded to provide a range of services and is nationally recognised as a high-quality organisation aiming to end violence against women and girls.