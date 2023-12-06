Zinc shows promise as treatment for thrush – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Zinc shows promise as treatment for thrush – study

By Press Association
Researchers have been looking to find new treatments for thrush (Julien Behal/PA)
Researchers have been looking to find new treatments for thrush (Julien Behal/PA)

New research could pave the way for the treatment of vaginal yeast infections by shedding new light on how microbes in the body absorb zinc.

Also called thrush, the infection is caused by a yeast called Candida.

There are a number of species of Candida but the one that causes most yeast infections is Candida albicans.

The new research has found that the trace mineral zinc could play a surprising role in tackling the infection.

Like people, Candida albicans needs zinc in its diet and this yeast produces a molecule which tries to scavenge zinc as a food source.

Researchers found that the molecule triggers an inflammatory response, which they believe is responsible for many cases of thrush.

According to the findings, a zinc-based gel can ease symptoms caused by the immune response and can prevent reinfections.

Researchers suggest the treatment’s simplicity and ease-of-use indicate it could be quickly translated into a badly needed therapy for the infections, which affect three quarters of women of childbearing age.

Wellcome Trust senior fellow Dr Duncan Wilson, of the University of Exeter’s MRC Centre for Medical Mycology, led the research.

He said: “Recurring thrush can be deeply distressing and problematic, and we urgently need new treatments.

“Our new finding on zinc is very exciting because it suggests that simple provision of zinc could block the production of the inflammatory Pra1 molecule but we’re not in the position to make treatment recommendations at this stage.

“We need larger scale trials to confirm the effect. Please don’t apply any products that are not designed for the genital area, as zinc can be toxic at high concentrations and it could be extremely unsafe.”

Around three quarters of women develop the infections at least once in their lifetime, and according to experts some 140 million women across the world suffer from recurrent infections which potentially impact their quality of life.

Existing anti-fungal treatments are not always effective and resistance against them is developing.

In laboratory experiments, the team found that manipulating genes so that Candida albicans does not produce the Pra1 molecule prevented inflammation.

The study went on to find that applying relatively low levels of zinc in mice blocked production of the molecule and prevented inflammation.

This is important because it is inflammation that causes the burning and itching symptoms of thrush.

The research team also recruited women who had been experiencing vaginal infections at least once every three months.

The women applied vaginal moisturising cream Juvia – available in the EU but not currently in the UK – which contains a small amount of zinc, nightly for two weeks, and then twice a week.

Of six women who completed the study and had thrush, five of them did not experience reinfection over the three-month study.

Dr Wilson said: “These findings are very encouraging although the number of participants is small.

“We are now carrying out a larger clinical trial to confirm that zinc treatments are effective.

“In the longer term, we hope this could be a promising strategy for a condition which could evolve resistance to treatment.”

Funded by Wellcome and led by the University of Exeter’s MRC Centre for Medical Mycology, the findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.