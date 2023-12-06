British American Tobacco writes down £25bn as it moves away from cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British American Tobacco writes down £25bn as it moves away from cigarettes

By Press Association
Its goal is to get half its revenue from non-combustibles by 2035 (Richard Drew/AP)
Shares in British American Tobacco tumbled on Wednesday after the owner of Camel and American Spirit cigarettes took an impairment charge of about 31.5 billion dollars (£25 billion), mainly related to its struggling US cigarette brands, with the number of people who smoke in steep decline.

In a financial update, London-based British American Tobacco said it is in the process of transforming its business from traditional, combustible products to “smoke-free” ones.

Its goal is to get half its revenue from non-combustibles by 2035. Combustibles currently account for about 83% of its sales, according to the data firm FactSet.

In 2017, British American Tobacco bought Reynolds American for about 49 billion dollars (£39 billion) in cash and stock.

Earlier this year, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention released a survey that showed US cigarette smoking at another all-time low, with one in nine adults saying they were current smokers. In the mid-1960s, 42% of US adults were smokers.

The preliminary survey findings sometimes are revised after further analysis.

The rate has been gradually dropping for decades, due to cigarette taxes, tobacco product price hikes, smoking bans and changes in the social acceptability of lighting up in public.

Cigarette smoking is a risk factor for lung cancer, heart disease and stroke, and it has long been considered the leading cause of preventable death.

At the same time, the CDC survey showed that electronic cigarette use rose, to about one in 17 adults.

Those are the customers British American Tobacco is turning its focus to. The company plans to invest in its “new products” business, which includes vaporisers.

British American Tobacco shares fell 2.72 dollars (£2.16), about 8.6%, to 28.82 dollars (£22.94) in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

Other tobacco companies also fell, with Altria down 2.75% and Philip Morris losing 1.5%.