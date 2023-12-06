Man accused of Paris attacks handed terror-linked charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of Paris attacks handed terror-linked charges

By Press Association
French policemen patrol near the Eiffel Tower after the attack (Christophe Ena/AP)
A man accused of fatally stabbing a tourist and injuring two other people at the weekend near the Eiffel Tower was placed under investigation on Wednesday on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organisation, the prosecutor’s office said.

An investigating magistrate handed Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab the preliminary charges at the request of anti-terrorism prosecutors.

The judge ordered him placed in isolation.

Under French law, preliminary charges precede any indictment, which comes after an investigation and would send the suspect to trial. Charges also can be dropped.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab, 26, is accused of killing a German-Filipino tourist at a bridge near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday.

He was under surveillance for suspected Islamic radicalisation at the time, and had been convicted and served prison time for a planned attack that never took place.

The stabbing has drawn special concern from French authorities less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony is planned along the Seine river.

It has also raised questions about how people convicted of terrorism-linked crimes can move about freely after serving their sentences.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab told police he was concerned about the situation of Muslims, notably in Afghanistan and the Middle East amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

He recorded a video before the attack in which he swore allegiance to the so-called Islamic State group and expressed support for Islamic extremists in various areas including Africa, Iraq, Syria, Egypt’s Sinai, Yemen, Iran and Pakistan, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said.

He was under psychiatric treatment and was on a special list of feared radicals, the prosecutor said.

The investigating judge handed the suspect, born in France of Iranian origin, the preliminary charges that noted he was allegedly in a “legal state of relapse”, meaning he could repeat offences, the statement said.

The judge also handed down a charge of of association with terrorist criminals for the preparation of one or more crimes targeting people.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab was born in 1997 in Neuilly-Sur-Seine, outside Paris, to a family with no religious affiliation.

He converted to Islam at the age of 18 and quickly adhered to Islamic extremist ideology, Mr Ricard told a news conference on Sunday.

In 2016, he was convicted and imprisoned for four years until 2020 on a charge of planning violence.