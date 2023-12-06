Rheumatoid arthritis drug ‘offers new hope for type 1 diabetics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rheumatoid arthritis drug ‘offers new hope for type 1 diabetics’

By Press Association
A world-first trial of a rheumatoid arthritis drug is offering new hope for type 1 diabetics (Julien Behal/PA)
A drug commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis can suppress the progression of type 1 diabetes in recently diagnosed patients, scientists have said.

In a world-first clinical trial, researchers in Australia have found that baricitinib, which is available in the UK under the brand name Olumiant, can preserve the body’s own insulin production, reducing the amount of insulin needed to treat the condition.

Describing the finding as “a huge step-change” in how the condition is managed and treated, the researchers said their work, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, “shows promise as a fundamental improvement in the ability to control type 1 diabetes”.

Professor Helen Thomas, from St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research in Melbourne, who is preclinical lead on the trial, said: “We are very optimistic that this treatment will become clinically available.”

Professor Tom Kay and Professor Helen Thomas
Researchers Professor Tom Kay and Professor Helen Thomas (St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research/PA)

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and kills the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

People with type 1 diabetes are dependent on insulin that is administered externally in order to survive.

It is estimated that around 8.4 million people around the world had type 1 diabetes in 2021, with numbers projected to rise to 17.4 million by 2040.

In the UK, around 8% of people with diabetes have type 1 diabetes.

The researchers said there is “a substantial number” of insulin-producing cells still present in the body when type 1 diabetes is first diagnosed.

Professor Thomas Kay, of St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research, who led the trial, said: “We wanted to see whether we could protect further destruction of these cells by the immune system.”

For the trial, funded by JDRF – a non-profit organisation focusing on type 1 diabetes research – the scientists recruited 91 people, aged between 10 and 30 years old, to take part.

As it was a double-blind randomised trial, neither the researchers nor the volunteers knew who was taking baricitinib (60 people) and who was receiving a placebo (31 people).

All patients taking part had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes within the last 100 days and continued with their prescribed insulin therapy throughout the duration of the study.

The researchers monitored their total daily dose of insulin, the amount of insulin produced in the body as well as their blood sugar levels.

The results showed that those in the baricitinib group were able safely and effectively to preserve their body’s own insulin production and suppress the progression of type 1 diabetes.

It is thought the drug works by dampening down the immune response mounted against insulin-producing cells in people with type 1 diabetes.

While insulin can save lives, the researchers said the therapy itself is potentially dangerous if too much or too little is administered.

Professor Kay said: “It is tremendously exciting for us to be the first group anywhere in the world to test the efficacy of baricitinib as a potential type 1 diabetes treatment.

“Up until now, people with type 1 diabetes have been reliant on insulin delivered via injection or infusion pump.

“Our trial showed that, if started early enough after diagnosis, and while the participants remained on the medication, their production of insulin was maintained.

“People with type 1 diabetes in the trial who were given the drug required significantly less insulin for treatment.”

Commenting on the research Dr Faye Riley, research communications manager at Diabetes UK, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see more positive results from clinical trials of immunotherapies to stop type 1 diabetes in its tracks.

“For more than 100 years, people living with type 1 diabetes have relied solely on insulin, but these findings show by tackling the root of type 1 diabetes – an immune system attack – an existing drug can help to shield the pancreas, in people recently diagnosed with type 1, so they can continue making more insulin for longer.

“This can give people with type 1 diabetes much steadier blood sugar levels and help to protect against serious diabetes complications down the line.

“Immunotherapies are edging us towards a new era in type 1 diabetes treatment, and could help us overcome a major hurdle en route to finding a cure for the condition.

“This trial takes us another step closer.”