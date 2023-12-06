Jack is Pascal Gross’ son – Roberto De Zerbi hails ‘smart’ teenager Hinshelwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack is Pascal Gross’ son – Roberto De Zerbi hails ‘smart’ teenager Hinshelwood

By Press Association
Jack Hinshelwood (left) is congratulated by manager Roberto De Zerbi (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Hinshelwood (left) is congratulated by manager Roberto De Zerbi (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi labelled teenager Jack Hinshelwood “Pascal Gross’ son” following his match-winning display in a 2-1 Premier League success over Brentford.

England Under-19 international Hinshelwood marked his first senior appearance at the Amex Stadium by heading the second-half winner, just seconds after making a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Yoane Wissa.

De Zerbi praised the maturity of the 18-year-old full-back as he likened him to stand-in Albion skipper Gross, who assisted the decisive goal, having cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty.

“He played another great game,” the Italian coach said of Hinshelwood.

“He deserves to play now because he plays like an older player.

“Yesterday I said Jack is Pascal Gross’ son because he is very young but he plays like an older player.

“He has personality, he is very smart on the pitch, he can play full-back, midfielder in every position.”

Victory for eighth-placed Brighton was just their second in nine top-flight fixtures.

Sussex-born Hinshelwood, whose father Adam played 100 league games for Albion between 2002 and 2009, was making only his fifth top-flight appearance and first on home soil.

The academy graduate claimed his maiden first-team goal in the 52nd minute by powering home Gross’ looping cross from the left, having raced forward in the aftermath of preventing Wissa restoring the visitors’ lead.

He received a standing ovation when he was replaced 17 minutes from time before returning to the field at full-time to soak in the acclaim.

“It is an unbelievable feeling, it was my first game playing here at the Amex in front of all these fans,” Hinshelwood, who joined the club aged seven, told Amazon Prime.

“And it was a brilliant feeling to get a standing ovation when I came off. I am just delighted to get the win.

“The fans, players and manager have all shown great belief in me and I am just trying to repay them.”

Brentford goalscorer Mbeumo was forced off shortly before the break with a nasty-looking ankle issue, while his replacement Wissa was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card for raising his hand into the face of Billy Gilmour.

Bees boss Thomas Frank is awaiting an update on the severity of Mbeumo’s issue and played down the Wissa incident.

“He rolled his ankle, we will assess him tomorrow and then we will see the status of it,” the Dane said of his leading scorer.

Asked about Wissa, he replied: “I saw a player who holds the ball (Gilmour) and I saw a player who wanted to start quick and then I saw two players get a yellow card each.

“I know everyone will speak about red card or no red card – I think it was absolutely handled right by the ref.”