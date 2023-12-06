Steve Cooper not thinking about losing his job at Forest after Fulham loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Cooper not thinking about losing his job at Forest after Fulham loss

By Press Association
Steve Cooper’s side had a night to forget at Fulham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Under-pressure Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is not thinking about losing his job despite a 5-0 defeat at Fulham.

Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez bagged braces and Tom Cairney also scored to heap more misery on Cooper, who has seen his team lose their last four Premier League matches.

Cooper said: “It was a painful night and a scoreline we deserve.

“We didn’t show enough desire and will make up for it. We pulled out of tackles and lost races. If you show the lack of desire you run the risk of getting what we got tonight.

“I’m grateful (for the fan support). I have to take responsibility for it and it’s on me. I have to take ownership for that but it’s embarrassing and they don’t deserve it.

“Yeah, course I do (feel like the right man to turn it around) but I probably think about that the least but I feel about what is right about the football club.

“Technically we let ourselves down with the giveaways when there’s no pressure on the ball.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about (losing his job) and what’s right for the football club is right for me. I haven’t spoken to (the owner) since the game.”

Former Wolves striker Jimenez is playing with confidence again, taking his goal tally to three in four games.

Fulham boss Marco Silva said: “It was nice to see Raul score goals in the last few games. The players are more confident and Raul after he scored his goal at Villa went to Anfield and put a very good performance in.

“He’s much more confident now and looks fresh. He was fantastic tonight but he was at Anfield as well. He was able to win the duels and showed unbelievable commitment.

“I knew these things would come. It is a consequence of his hard work and it’s really nice to see.

“The goal at Villa was a relief for him and from that moment we’ve seen a much more fresh player with more confidence because of the quality he has.”

Prior to his strike at Villa Park last month, the Mexican had not scored since March 2022.

Silva added: “It’s really important (Jimenez’s mentality). It’s important in life and for any player.

“He kept the same intensity in all the training sessions and in terms of commitment he was always there and of course all the belief from the staff and his team-mates were a big help for him.

“I have had some conversations with him and he never shows that he feels under pressure and I know how he was feeling in those moments (when he had not scored).

“When it looks dark it will not always be like that when you work hard and the good times will come again.”