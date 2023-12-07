Abortion access in Northern Ireland ‘a right but not a reality’ – Amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abortion access in Northern Ireland ‘a right but not a reality’ – Amnesty

By Press Association
Grainne Teggart, from Amnesty International, has barriers remain to women in Northern Ireland accessing abortion services (PA)
Access to abortion in Northern Ireland is “a right but not a reality”, Amnesty International has said.

Four years on from the decriminalisation of abortion in the region, Amnesty has contended that “significant barriers” remain to abortion.

The group has launched a report delving into abortion services in Northern Ireland with research conducted between September 2022 and August 2023, including more than 60 interviews with women, healthcare providers, healthcare professional bodies, civil society representatives, academics and government representatives.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said the report identifies barriers which must be addressed, including scores of women still travelling to Great Britain to access services.

Amnesty is calling for the introduction of telemedicine to help those in rural areas access services, as well as condemning “misinformation” around services.

The group is urging the Department of Health and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to ensure full provision of abortion services across all health trusts and a public information campaign to inform people of the abortion law, existing abortion services and how to access those services.

“Four years on from decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland, access is a right but not a reality for all who need it,” Ms Teggart said.

“The report identifies barriers preventing access to this vital and time-sensitive healthcare which must be addressed.

“Abortion care which prioritises a person’s needs and provides impartial advice, is local and is a safe space, should be the minimum anyone can expect.

“Telemedicine must be introduced without further delay. It will particularly benefit those who face other forms of discrimination or barriers in access to healthcare – whether that’s people who live in rural areas, have limited or no access to transport, are in violent or coercive relationships or are concerned about confidentiality.

“We recognise that commissioning is an ongoing process and services are slowly being set up, but the harmful reality of full provision not being available is of significant concern.

“The recommendations in this report chart a way to deliver human rights-compliant care and should be actioned immediately.

“Choice must mean choice: in practice and not just on paper. By now, this historic legal reform should be giving people safe access to the full range of abortion services. We must see a faster pace of change.

“Access to quality abortion healthcare is not optional – it’s an essential human right.”