Home News UK & World

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

By Press Association
Amanda Perez, left, is comforted by fellow student Alejandro Barron following a shooting on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus (KM Cannon/AP)
Police in Las Vegas killed a gunman on Wednesday at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) after a person opened fire on campus, killing three and critically wounding a fourth.

The identities of the gunman, those killed, and those injured have not been made public.

Initial reports came in at 11.45am local time of shots being fired, which saw both local and campus police descend on the university as students and professors barricaded themselves inside classrooms and dorms.

In response to the campus shootings, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of all flights coming into the nearby Harry Reid International Airport, which sits only three kilometres away from campus.

Campus Shooting Las Vegas
A police officer works the scene of a shooting at the University of Nevada (KM Cannon/AP)

UNLV Police chief Adam Garcia confirmed two university detectives killed the suspect during a shootout.

Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active gunman.

Three were killed in the gunman’s short-lived rampage, and a fourth is in a critical condition.

Students and the community were alerted to the emergency by a university post on X that warned: “This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

The university said the gunman was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, and that police responded to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Student Matthew Felsenfeld said he and about 12 classmates barricaded their door in a building near the student union.

“It’s the moment you call your parents and tell them you love them,” said Mr Felsenfeld, a 21-year-old journalism student.

APTOPIX Campus Shooting Las Vegas
Both local and campus police descended on the university (Madeline Carter/AP)

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in the US, the October 1 massacre in 2017, during which a gunman opened fire from a high-rise suite at the Mandalay Bay casino.

Hundreds were wounded and 60 people were killed in the 2017 attack.

The UNLV campus is just over five kilometres from that location.

Classes have been cancelled through Friday at the university.

UNLV’s basketball game at the University of Dayton, Ohio, was also cancelled in the wake of the Las Vegas shootings.