Britons warned to prepare for soggy Thursday as rain, wind sets in across the UK

By Press Association
Members of the public shelter from the rain along the Strand in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Heavy rain and flood warnings have been issued across large parts of the UK, with recent frost replaced with a forecast of wet and windy conditions.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain and strong winds for much of the country on Thursday thanks to a low pressure system sweeping the UK.

Western parts of the UK are expected to see the heaviest rainfall, with several yellow rain warnings in place for Thursday in the South West and south Wales, the Midlands, parts of Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The alerts warn that flooded roads may cut off some communities, driving conditions may become problematic with some road closures expected and there may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also the chance of potential flooding and the loss of power and other services to some homes and businesses in the affected areas.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “After a relatively calm day on Wednesday, wet and windy weather will move in from the west on Wednesday night. Low pressure will drive several days of unsettled conditions with heavy rainfall the main concern.

“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings for rain across the UK; as much as 80mm of rain could fall in some areas of the west, particularly higher ground. Higher ground in eastern Scotland could even see up to 100mm of rain.

“The rain will be falling on already very wet ground and where there is still lying snow in the northwest of England and parts of Scotland, snow melt will exacerbate the risk of flooding.”

Twenty-three flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – are active in England as of 6am.

Environment Agency flood duty manager Kate Marks warned Britons to keep clear of floodways as heavy rain sets in.

“Significant river and surface water flooding impacts are possible in parts of the South West of England on Thursday and Friday, with minor impacts also probable elsewhere in the country,” she said.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”