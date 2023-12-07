Road safety fears as nearly half a million UK vehicles are untaxed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road safety fears as nearly half a million UK vehicles are untaxed

By Press Association
Safety concerns have been raised as new figures show nearly half a million UK vehicles are untaxed (Alamy/PA)
Safety concerns have been raised as new figures show nearly half a million UK vehicles are untaxed.

Vehicle excise duty (VED) has not been paid for 498,000 registered vehicles, according to Department for Transport (DfT) data.

This is equivalent to one in every 83 vehicles.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of untaxed vehicles seen in traffic have had that status for more than half a year.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “It will be hugely frustrating to the overwhelming majority of tax-paying drivers that almost half a million others are not paying their way.

“Perhaps even more worrying is that a quarter of those that are dodging vehicle excise duty have been doing so for more than six months.

“Untaxed vehicles are sometimes linked to much wider criminality and this has implications for safety on our roads.”

Northern Ireland has the highest rate of VED evasion in terms of vehicles used on roads, at 2.9%.

Car tax disc
Paper tax discs were abolished in October 2014(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The rate across the UK as a whole is 1.3%.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Leaving aside the loss of cash for the Chancellor, the worry for us all must be what else VED evaders are failing to do.

“If they aren’t prepared to pay the duty what are the chances they’re also uninsured and unroadworthy with no MOT?

“Some people may simply have forgotten to pay their VED for a week or two, or perhaps failed to update their records when they move house, but evasion on this scale could be a sign of more serious issues for road safety.”

Lost revenue from non-payment of VED has soared since the abolition of the paper tax disc in October 2014.

The DfT said it would not publish a new estimate for the amount of money lost due to concerns about the reliability of the methodology.

The latest annual estimate for Britain published two years ago put the figure at £114 million, up from £35 million in 2013/14.

Abolishing the paper disc removed the visual in-vehicle reminder of the expiry date for VED, although notifications are sent by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

The Government said at the time that the decision would eventually save the DVLA about £7 million a year.

The DVLA’s enforcement activity recovers some of the lost revenue from VED evasion.

DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said: “As 98.7% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is very clear that the vast majority of drivers make sure they do the right thing and ensure their vehicle is taxed.

“However, we will continue our work to keep evasion rates low by continuing to make vehicle tax easy to pay but hard to avoid.”

Every vehicle registered in the UK must be taxed if it is driven or parked on a public road. The amount varies based on a vehicle’s CO2 emissions.

Failing to pay typically leads to an £80 fine, although if a case goes to court the maximum penalty is £1,000.

The DfT said its evasion figures are not comparable with those from previous years because of an improvement in identifying the movement of personalised number plates between vehicles.