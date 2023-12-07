Man who ‘took pressure-cooker bomb into hospital’ has trial halted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man who ‘took pressure-cooker bomb into hospital’ has trial halted

By Press Association
Mohammed Farooq, 28, was arrested at St James’s Hospital in Leeds after a patient talked him out of detonating the device, a jury was told during his trial at Sheffield Crown Court (PA)
Mohammed Farooq, 28, was arrested at St James’s Hospital in Leeds after a patient talked him out of detonating the device, a jury was told during his trial at Sheffield Crown Court (PA)

A clinical support worker who took a viable pressure-cooker bomb into hospital has had his trial halted and the jury has been discharged.

Mohammed Farooq, 28, was arrested at St James’s Hospital in Leeds after a patient talked him out of detonating the device, a jury was told during his trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Farooq, from Leeds, has admitted a number of offences, including having a pressure-cooker bomb “with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property”, but denies preparing acts of terrorism.

On Thursday, the judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, told jurors the trial could not continue.

The jury of four women and eight men was discharged and the judge told Farooq his trial will be listed again for some time next year.

St James's Hospital, Leeds
St James’s Hospital, Leeds (Alamy/PA)

During the trial, which began at the end of October, jurors were told the pressure-cooker bomb was a viable device, modelled on one used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Prosecutors said the defendant also intended to attack RAF Menwith Hill, a military base used by the United States in North Yorkshire, and made at least two visits to the site with the bomb.

The jury was told Farooq had a grievance against several of his former colleagues at St James’s Hospital, where he worked, and “had been conducting a poison-pen campaign against them”.

Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, defending, told the court his client was “ready and willing” to detonate the homemade bomb at the hospital because of a “sense of anger and grievance” towards work colleagues but was not motivated by Islamist extremism and not radicalised.

The trial also heard from former St James’s Hospital patient Nathan Newby, who said he talked to Farooq for hours in the hospital grounds before the defendant eventually allowed him to call police.

Mr Newby told the jury he started talking to Farooq because he thought he was upset and wanted to cheer him up.

He said that after Farooq showed him the bomb in a bag and told him his plan to explode it in a cafe full of nurses, Mr Newby convinced him to move away from the hospital entrance, where they talked.

Farooq sat in the dock on Thursday flanked by four officers from Wakefield Prison.

He was told he will remain in custody until his new trial.