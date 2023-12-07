Queen hears reference to ‘happy and unhappy families’ during Garden Museum visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Queen hears reference to ‘happy and unhappy families’ during Garden Museum visit

By Press Association
Queen Camilla opens Winter Flowers Week, a celebration of seasonal flowers and foliage, at the Garden Museum (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Queen Camilla opens Winter Flowers Week, a celebration of seasonal flowers and foliage, at the Garden Museum (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen heard author Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote about happy and unhappy families just days after senior royals were pictured together following the publication of a controversial book about the monarchy.

Christopher Woodward, director of the Garden Museum, quoted the Russian writer during a speech as he hosted Camilla’s visit to his institution’s Winter Flowers Week, an exhibition of five installations celebrating seasonal and sustainable festive decorations.

The royal family have made headlines in recent weeks following the release of Endgame by author Omid Scobie, who asserts that the future of the monarchy is “in a crisis”, with the Dutch edition of his book naming two royals at the centre of a race row.

Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception
The royal family attended an annual reception at Buckingham Palace in what has been seen as a show of unity (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King and Queen were photographed with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Wednesday evening during the annual glittering Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception, widely interpreted by the media as a royal show of unity.

In his speech, Mr Woodward said about the exhibitions: “And the idea is that you often see work by floral designers at a wedding or at a party, this is the chance for the designers to pause and for five days have an audience to follow through the concepts and inspirations which make this beauty.

“And winter has been an enticement to foliage and to structure and – just look.

“Tolstoy began Anna Karenina ‘Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way’.”

Winter Flowers Week
The Queen visited the museum in Lambeth, central London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He went on to say: “And as you become older, I think you notice all the world’s little ‘rightnesses’ and study how many twists and troubles and turns lead to happiness, and how it has as many, more perhaps, colours and aspects as the more often studied tragedies.”

Speaking after the royal visit, Mr Woodward stressed the Tolstoy quotation was not a reference to the recent news stories about the royal family but about drawing attention to the museum’s ability to be an oasis to keen gardeners and members of the public.

He said contemporary art rightly draws attention to the “fissures and challenges” but there was also art that highlighted the “happiness and wholeness” of life.

He said about the Garden Museum, based in Lambeth, central London: “We want to make a space where people come here for a couple of hours and feel ready to go back into the city.”